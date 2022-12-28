VanVleet (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
VanVleet was removed from Tuesday's game against the Clippers and has been diagnosed with back spasms. Coach Nick Nurse said the team's medical staff will attempt to manage the issue as much as possible, but it's unclear whether the point guard will be available for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Sinks five threes Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Goes for 28 points•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Struggles with shot in OT loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 22 with eight dimes•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•