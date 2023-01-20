VanVleet closed with 25 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

VanVleet had double-digit assist numbers for just the third time this season, continuing what has been a nice return to form over the past week. He has been a top-10 player over that span, bringing his season rank up to 22. While his per-game production has been about where we expected, the fact he is playing upwards of 36 minutes on most nights is cause for concern in terms of his long-term health.