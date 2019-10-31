Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-double in Wednesday's win

VanVleet amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, one rebound, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.

VanVleet continues to fit well next to fellow backcourt mate Kyle Lowry. While VanVleet's field goal percentage typically leaves a lot to be desired, he was efficient in this one and continues to provide by far his best production across just about every category.