Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-double in Wednesday's win
VanVleet amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, one rebound, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.
VanVleet continues to fit well next to fellow backcourt mate Kyle Lowry. While VanVleet's field goal percentage typically leaves a lot to be desired, he was efficient in this one and continues to provide by far his best production across just about every category.
