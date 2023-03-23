VanVleet amassed 28 points (7-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pacers.

The veteran point guard delivered his second straight double-double and ninth of the season, but the Raptors' stars didn't get enough support from the rest of the roster -- a common refrain this year. VanVleet has stepped up his production in March as Toronto tries to hang onto at least a spot in the play-in tournament, averaging 21.5 points, 9.2 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.3 boards and 2.5 steals over 10 games.