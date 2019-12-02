Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in comfortable win

VanVleet amassed 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-110 victory over the Jazz.

VanVleet helped lead the Raptors to a barnstorming 20 point victory over the Jazz. If VanVleet is not on your roster, you may be oblivious as to how well he has played this season. He is the 17th ranked player on a per-game basis, ahead of players such as Andre Drummond, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. He goes about his business quietly and receives very little fanfare for the work he does. The return of Kyle Lowry (thumb) is likely to cut in VanVleet's production, however, he should still be a solid top-40 player moving forward.