Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in easy win
VanVleet finished with 12 points (3-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 122-104 victory over the Pelicans.
VanVleet struggled from the field during Friday's victory, finishing with 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting. He salvaged the poor shooting performance by adding 11 assists and two steals. Kyle Lowry (thumb) left the game early and has been diagnosed with a thumb fracture. As long as Lowry is sidelined, VanVleet is likely to see a nice boost in his playing time, increasing his already solid fantasy value.
