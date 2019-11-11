Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in victory
VanVleet finished with 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Lakers.
VanVleet featured heavily during Sunday's victory, sliding over to the starting point guard position with Kyle Lowry (thumb) sidelined. During his 39 minutes on the floor, VanVleet produced 23 points and 10 assists, helping the Raptors break the Lakers home winning streak. Lowry is going to miss multiple weeks meaning VanVleet should continue to see a boost in value. He was already a clear must-roster player and this only solidifies his value moving forward.
