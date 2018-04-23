Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Doubtful for Game 5

VanVleet (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, according to the Raptors' game notes.

Game notes can certainly change over the course of the next two days, but as of Monday it appears as though the Raptors are preparing to be without one of their key bench pieces. VanVleet has missed three of the first four games of the series with a right shoulder injury, and he played only three minutes in Game 2. As a result, Delon Wright has picked up increased minutes at point guard behind Kyle Lowry.