Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Doubtful for Sunday

VanVleet is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets with back soreness, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet has been dealing with a nagging back injury over the past week, and it looks as though he will miss Sunday's game. With starting point guard Kyle Lowry out, Delon Wright could jump up to the starting five if VanVleet doesn't play. More information should come out prior to Sunday's tip.