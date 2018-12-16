Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Doubtful for Sunday
VanVleet is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets with back soreness, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet has been dealing with a nagging back injury over the past week, and it looks as though he will miss Sunday's game. With starting point guard Kyle Lowry out, Delon Wright could jump up to the starting five if VanVleet doesn't play. More information should come out prior to Sunday's tip.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Season-high 21 points Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Starts again Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Solid in second straight spot start•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Hands out career-high 14 dimes•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...