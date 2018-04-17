Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Downgraded to doubtful for Game 2

VanVleet (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 2 against Washington, Jared Greenberg of NBATV reports.

The reserve guard was held out of Game 1as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, and while he went through limited work at practice Sunday and Monday, it looks as though he's trending toward another absence. If that's the case, Delon Wright, who shined in Game 1, would again be in line for a bump in minutes.