Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Downgraded to doubtful
VanVleet (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
VanVleet has missed the past two games due to left shoulder soreness, and it appears as if he'll miss a third. Assuming that's the case, Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell should start in the backcourt again.
