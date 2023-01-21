VanVleet (ribs) will not play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca

VanVleet was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with soreness in his right ribs and will end up sidelined due to the issue. With Dalano Banton (hip) also absent, Malachi Flynn will see expanded run, while Scottie Barnes could see more ball-handling duties. With Saturday's tilt being the first of a back-to-back set and the Celtics resting Jayson Tatum, fantasy managers should not be concerned about Vanvleet's absence and can expect him to return for Sunday's meeting with the Knicks.