Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Downgraded to questionable

VanVleet (toe) is now considered questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After participating in Thursday's practice, VanVleet was considered probable to play Friday. It's unclear what exactly caused the downgrade in status for the point guard, but VanVleet will likely now end up being a game-time call against the Mavericks.

