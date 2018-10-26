Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Downgraded to questionable
VanVleet (toe) is now considered questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
After participating in Thursday's practice, VanVleet was considered probable to play Friday. It's unclear what exactly caused the downgrade in status for the point guard, but VanVleet will likely now end up being a game-time call against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Probable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Practicing Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out with toe sprain•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable with turf toe•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 14 off bench in win over Cavs•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Thursday for rest•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times