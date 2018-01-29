Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drains 25 points off bench Sunday

VanVleet contributed 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 victory over the Lakers.

VanVleet came off the bench and provided the offensive spark the Raptors needed Sunday night as he was extremely efficient shooting from all over the floor. He has now alternated the past six games he's played with double-digit scoring affairs and low scoring totals, so he will hope to carry this effort over into their next game Tuesday against the Timberwolves.