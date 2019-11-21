Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drains game-high 24 against Magic

VanVleet scored a game-high 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven assists, two steals and a rebound in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Magic.

The 25-year-old continues to thrive while Kyle Lowry (thumb) is sidelined -- VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.7 threes and 2.6 steals in seven games since Lowry got hurt. The fourth-year guard emerged as a star during last year's playoff run, and VanVleet is now proving he can handle running the offense for the Raptors without the team missing a beat.