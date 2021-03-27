VanVleet scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-15 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes Friday in the loss to the Suns.

VanVleet has not been shy about letting it rip from deep, and he hasn't disappointed. Over his last four games, VanVleet has connected on a total of 20 triples while hitting them at a rate of 40.0 percent. As a result, VanVleet has topped 20 points in three of four outings, though his assist numbers have been less than stellar.