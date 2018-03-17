Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drops 14 off bench Friday

VanVleet scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight assists, four rebounds and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-115 overtime win over the Mavericks.

With Kyle Lowry (rest) in street clothes, Delon Wright got the start at point guard but both backups delivered solid numbers in expanded roles. VanVleet has scored in double digits in seven of the last 10 games, and while his minutes will shrink with Lowry back in action Sunday against the Thunder, he'll remain a key part of the Raptors' electric second unit.