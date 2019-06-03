Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drops 17 points in loss
VanVleet totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 38 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
VanVleet posted 17 big points off the bench on Sunday, finishing as the team's second highest scorer behind only Kawhi Leonard. Over his last four games, VanVleet has averaged 16.8 points and four made three pointers. He's averaging just over 35 minutes per game and makes an interesting daily play due to his recent scoring.
