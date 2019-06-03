Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Drops 17 points in loss

VanVleet totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 38 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

VanVleet posted 17 big points off the bench on Sunday, finishing as the team's second highest scorer behind only Kawhi Leonard. Over his last four games, VanVleet has averaged 16.8 points and four made three pointers. He's averaging just over 35 minutes per game and makes an interesting daily play due to his recent scoring.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...