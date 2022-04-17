VanVleet (knee) amassed 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 131-111 loss to the 76ers.

The point guard missed the final three games of the regular season while tending to a knee issue, and even with the extra rest, VanVleet didn't look entirely like himself in the Game 1 loss. He still drained multiple three-pointers for the sixth straight game, averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.3 threes, 3.0 steals and 2.8 boards over that stretch, but Toronto might need more from him if the team is going to rally in the series.