VanVleet registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, 20 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 win over the Hornets.

VanVleet led all players in Sunday's contest in assists en route to a 20-20 point-assist performance in the blowout victory. VanVleet posted 20 dimes for the first time this season, now having surpassed the double-digit assist mark 12 times.