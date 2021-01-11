VanVleet went for 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes in the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

In five games of the 2021 calendar year, VanVleet is averaging 26 points per game and shooting just under 50 percent from the floor. So far this season, VanVleet is averaging career highs in points, shooting percentage and rebounds.