VanVleet tallied 25 points (9-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, and three rebounds in 41 minutes of Thursday's 104-103 Game 3 win over the Celtics.

VanVleet started the series slowly from a scoring perspective, but he had a big game when his team needed him most, as his effort was instrumental in avoiding a fall to 0-3 in the series. Across seven playoff games this season, the Wichita State product is averaging an even 20.0 points per contest.