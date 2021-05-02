VanVleet totaled 30 points (11-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes Saturday in a loss to Utah.

VanVleet missed Thursday's contest in order to manage his recovery from a left hip flexor strain, but the issue clearly didn't effect him much Saturday as he paced Toronto in points and assists. The 27-year-old finished with his highest scoring total since Feb. 16 and has logged at least 40 minutes in three of his past four contests. VanVleet benefitted from Kyle Lowry sitting out the contest to rest, and that may be a somewhat regular occurrence down the stretch with Toronto seemingly not pushing very hard for a playoff spot.