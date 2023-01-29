VanVleet ended with 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet finished one assist shy of a double-double. It was another encouraging outing for the elite guard, who has dealt with a nagging rib injury for most of the month. He's had a nice run of games since his last absence, with averages of 21.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals over four games.