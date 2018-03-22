Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Effective off bench in return
VanVleet contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, three steals and one rebound across 29 minutes during a 132-129 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
VanVleet (hand) returned from a two-game absence and looked like his normal self. The 16 points marked his best scoring total since early February and he also chipped in three steals, which marked just one shy of a season high. When healthy, VanVleet is a low-end source of points, three pointers, assists and steals.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Considered day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Sunday with bruised hand•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...