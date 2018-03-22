Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Effective off bench in return

VanVleet contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, three steals and one rebound across 29 minutes during a 132-129 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

VanVleet (hand) returned from a two-game absence and looked like his normal self. The 16 points marked his best scoring total since early February and he also chipped in three steals, which marked just one shy of a season high. When healthy, VanVleet is a low-end source of points, three pointers, assists and steals.