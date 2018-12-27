Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Efficient from downtown in start
VanVleet logged 38 minutes and supplied 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound Wednesday in the Raptors' 106-104 win over the Heat.
Starting at point guard again with Kyle Lowry (back) sidelined for the fifth time in six games, VanVleet didn't offer much as a distributor but at least rediscovered his stroke from downtown after going 6-for-19 on three-point tries over the previous three contests. He'll see his fantasy ceiling take a hit once Lowry is back in the fold, but VanVleet's ability to play at either guard spot should prop up his minutes totals enough to give him some value in most 12-team formats.
