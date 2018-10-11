Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Efficient in return to action

VanVleet (hamstring) posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 87-108 preseason win over the Nets.

VanVleet missed the Raptors' previous game with a hamstring injury, but showed no ill effects in his return to action Wednesday. He was efficient from the floor and avoided any turnovers, showing off the reliability that makes him such a valuable bench piece in the backcourt. VanVleet will be a full go for next week's regular season and he should once again play a prominent role in the rotation after signing a two-year, $18.1 million contract extension this past offseason.