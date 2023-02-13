VanVleet recorded 35 points (12-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 victory over the Pistons.

With trade rumors now behind him, VanVleet can focus on helping the Raptors get to the postseason. He's scored more than 30 points in three of six games to begin February, averaging 24.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.