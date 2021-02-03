VanVleet dropped 54 points (17-23 FG, 11-14 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Magic.

From the beginning, VanVleet let it be known that Tuesday was going to be his night, scoring 28 points in the first half, including 17 points in the first quarter. Along with points, VanVleet also set career-highs in both field goals made and three-pointers made. He also made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball. He has recorded at least one steal now in nine consecutive games while his three blocks tied a season-high.