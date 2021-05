VanVleet posted 27 points (10-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

With Kyle Lowry (back) a late scratch, VanVleet was the only experienced playmaker on the roster. He took advantage, posting a 31.5 percent usage rate and handing out double-digit assists for the sixth time this season.