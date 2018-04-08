Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Exits game with back tightness
Van Vleet left Sunday's game against the Magic with lower back tightness and will not return.
It's unclear at this time how severe Van Vleet's injury is, but the Raptors will likely take every precaiontary measure possible at this time with just two games remaining in the regular season. Without Van Vleet for the rest of Sunday's game, Delon Wright will take over as the team's primary backup point guard.
