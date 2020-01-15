Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Expected back during weekend
VanVleet (hamstring) is on track to return sometime over the weekend, Raptors' radio voice Eric Smith reports.
VanVleet will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday night, but coach Nick Nurse spoke optimistically about the guard's progress as he works back from a strained hamstring. Nurse did not commit to a specific date, but he told reporters that VanVleet would "probably" return for "one of the games this weekend." The Raptors are off Thursday before hosting Washington on Friday and taking on the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Saturday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...