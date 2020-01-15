Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Expected back during weekend

VanVleet (hamstring) is on track to return sometime over the weekend, Raptors' radio voice Eric Smith reports.

VanVleet will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday night, but coach Nick Nurse spoke optimistically about the guard's progress as he works back from a strained hamstring. Nurse did not commit to a specific date, but he told reporters that VanVleet would "probably" return for "one of the games this weekend." The Raptors are off Thursday before hosting Washington on Friday and taking on the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Saturday.