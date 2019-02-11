Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Expected to miss three weeks
VanVleet will wear a splint for approximately three weeks after suffering a partial ligament injury to his left thumb, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
VanVleet apparently suffered the injury during the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Knicks, and additional testing revealed the issue to be serious enough to warrant a few weeks on the shelf. The guard will spend the next three weeks in a splint before being re-evaluated. In his absence, Jeremy Lin, who is expected to join the Raptors after his buyout from Atlanta is completed, should step into his role as backup point guard.
