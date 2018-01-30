Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Expects to play Tuesday

Coach Dwane Casey said he expects VanVleet (personal) to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

VanVleet missed the Raptors' shootaround following the birth of his daughter and while it was originally believed that he wouldn't be back in time for Tuesday's contest, that's no longer the case. Coach Casey indicated he expects VanVleet to be available as usual, so look for him to take on his typical spot providing depth in the backcourt. Over the last three games, VanVleet has played particularly well, averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block across 18.7 minutes.