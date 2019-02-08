Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Explodes for 30 points Thursday
VanVleet tallied 30 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 win over the Hawks.
VanVleet entered the starting five with Kawhi Leonard's (concussion) absence, and made the most of it, dropping a season-high scoring total in his best game of the season. There's room to improve with efficiency, but he has shown an ability to be a reliable option on both sides of the court.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: In starting five Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Limited production in spot start•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will start Sunday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Going back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Flirts with triple-double Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: In starting five•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...