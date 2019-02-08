Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Explodes for 30 points Thursday

VanVleet tallied 30 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 win over the Hawks.

VanVleet entered the starting five with Kawhi Leonard's (concussion) absence, and made the most of it, dropping a season-high scoring total in his best game of the season. There's room to improve with efficiency, but he has shown an ability to be a reliable option on both sides of the court.