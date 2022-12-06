VanVleet produced eight points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-110 loss to the Celtics.

VanVleet was stifled by Boston's strong defense and is shooting just 29.4 percent from the field over his past eight appearances. He's still posting 13.8 points and 5.9 assists during that stretch, but Toronto certainly needs better production out of its starting point guard, especially against top-tier opponents like the Celtics.