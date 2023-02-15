VanVleet finished Tuesday's 123-113 win over the Magic with 10 points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes.

Coming off a 35-point showing two days earlier against Detroit, VanVleet took a back seat to Jakob Poeltl (season-high 30 points) and instead served as more of a facilitator for the big man. Thanks in no small part to Poeltl missing just two of his 15 field-goal attempts, VanVleet was able to come away with a new season high in assists. The strong production in the defensive categories was an extra bonus for fantasy managers.