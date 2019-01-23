Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Flirts with triple-double Tuesday

VanVleet finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 victory over the Kings.

VanVleet has started each of the past three games with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out, and Tuesday night's effort marks his best showing with the starting five. Playing alongside Kyle Lowry allows him to shift away from the primary ball handler role, which gets him more open in the offense and takes some pressure off. VanVleet flashed potential Tuesday night, but will need to show a few more games like Tuesday before his stock seriously rises.