Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time call Saturday
VanVleet (knee) is expected to be listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Brooklyn but will be a game-time decision, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet missed the last two games with the right knee bruise and is in danger of sitting out his third straight contest. However, it does appear the 25-year-old is progressing toward his return. Norman Powell is in line for another start should VanVleet be unable to suit up.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.