Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time call Saturday

VanVleet (knee) is expected to be listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Brooklyn but will be a game-time decision, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet missed the last two games with the right knee bruise and is in danger of sitting out his third straight contest. However, it does appear the 25-year-old is progressing toward his return. Norman Powell is in line for another start should VanVleet be unable to suit up.