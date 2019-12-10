Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time call Wednesday

VanVleet (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

VanVleet was held out of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right knee bruise, and his status remains in jeopardy for Wednesday's contest. He'll likely be re-evaluated following morning shootaround, at which point his availability could come into focus.

