Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time call Wednesday
VanVleet (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
VanVleet was held out of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right knee bruise, and his status remains in jeopardy for Wednesday's contest. He'll likely be re-evaluated following morning shootaround, at which point his availability could come into focus.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play vs. Chicago•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Monday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out with bruised knee•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Well-rounded line versus Rockets•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Puts up solid line alongside Lowry•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in comfortable win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...