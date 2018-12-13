Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Game-time decision Wednesday

Van Vleet is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Warriors with a back injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Van Vleet is dealing with a back issue, however the severity is unknown at this time. More information should come out sometime prior to tip on whether or not he will go. If he's unable to go, Delon Wright would likely see most of the back-up point guard minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories