Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Gets hot from field
VanVleet tallied 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.
Since hitting 12 of 18 attempts from the field during his 34-point performance in the season opener, VanVleet had fallen into a massive shooting slump, converting only 30.8 percent of his shots in the following nine games. The 25-year-old recovered nicely Wednesday, but he's still likely to be a drain in the field-goal percentage category more often not. That being said, VanVleet's counting-stats production -- he's averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 triples and 1.6 steals per game -- is more than enough to offset the poor shooting.
