Vanvleet recorded 17 points (6-20 FG, 5-15 3PT), one rebound and eight assists in 36 minutes during the 111-108 win over Charlotte on Thursday.

Vanvleet continued his season shooting struggles in the win Thursday. The guard has only gone 50 percent or higher on the floor three times this year out of 10 starts. Luckily he has produced elsewhere to help out his Raptors, but his shot is nothing to rely on right now. Until he can start helping produce more in the offensive end, he is not going to be as viable.