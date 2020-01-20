Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Goes for 20 in win
VanVleet had 20 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 11-14 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's win over the Hawks.
VanVleet has hit the ground running in two games since returning from injury, as he's scored a combined 49 points in 54 minutes of action. On Saturday in Minnesota, VanVleet hit seven three-pointers, and while he didn't shoot the ball as well Monday, he was able to make his presence felt at the free throw line, where he drained a season-high 11 of 14 attempts. VanVleet's previous season-high for free throw attempts was nine (Nov. 23 at Atlanta).
