VanVleet accumulated 24 points (6-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 98-90 victory over Miami.

VanVleet surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season and while the efficiency in terms of shooting is still not there, at least he continues to put up excellent numbers from behind the arc -- he's gone 12-for-24 from deep over his first four appearances of the campaign. Despite the early season struggles, VanVleet's role as one of Toronto's go-to players on offense shouldn't be under any sort of question.