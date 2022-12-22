VanVleet contributed 28 points (10-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over the Knicks.

VanVleet needed 24 shots to score 28 points and didn't contribute significantly in other categories, but he still ended as one of Toronto's main offensive threats. He's been on a tear of late and has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests, so his role as one of the Raptors' main scoring weapons is stronger than ever.