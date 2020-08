VanVleet went for 36 points (8-16 FG, 7-12 3PT, 13-13 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over the Heat.

The Raptors moved to 2-0 in seeding play with another impressive win, and VanVleet led the way as the only 30-point scorer for either team. VanVleet's seven made threes tied a season-high, and his 13 made free throws established a new career-high.