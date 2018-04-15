Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Goes through 5-on-0 work
VanVleet (shoulder) went through 5-on-0 work Sunday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.
VanVleet was held out of Saturday's Game 1 victory over the Wizards, but appears to be on the brink of a return from his shoulder injury. After going through 5-on-0 work Sunday, VanVleet will likely attempt to take contact over the next few days with the plan of being ready to go for Game 2 on Tuesday. Delon Wright was the biggest beneficiary of VanVleet's absence Saturday, going off for 18 points, four assists, one rebound, three steals and a block across 25 minutes.
