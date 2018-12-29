Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Goes to locker room after hard fall
VanVleet took a hard fall on his right shoulder during Friday's game against the Magic and went to the locker room, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet stayed on the ground for some time to collect himself, but then got up under his own power and went back to the locker room. He should be considered questionable to return.
