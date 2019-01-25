Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Going back to bench role

VanVleet will come off the bench Friday against the Rockets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) back in the starting five, VanVleet will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve, VanVleet is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal.

